Greg Murphy laments that we now choose national leaders based upon color and race — oops — gender. Greg, we have always chosen leaders in this manner.
Hollywood cowboy Reagan, body builder Schwarzenegger, professional wrestler Jesse Ventura, rich men’s sons, rich men, and finally a bombastic billionaire all come to mind. Note, all white males. We obviously do not choose leaders based upon aptitude but upon physical appearance and wealth and race — all white males.
That you would suggest that Kamala Harris’ color and race — oops — gender would mean she was not qualified to hold national office debases you. I hope that you have the sense to be ashamed.
What specifically is it about the color of her skin or her gender that disqualifies Ms. Harris from holding an important national leadership position? Does her color mean she has less aptitude than a Hollywood cowboy? Does her gender mean she is not as qualified to lead as a professional wrestler?
Ms. Harris successfully completed a law degree, successfully practiced law, successfully was the District Attorney of a major U.S. city and is now a U.S. senator — a lot more accomplished than the Hollywood cowboy or the professional body builder or the professional wrestler or the bombastic billionaire.
If we do not embrace the future then we will be left behind. We are in the midst of a paradigm shift and I suggest you brace for impact. We are growing up, painfully but nevertheless growing up.
For what it is worth, I am an old white man who has been a conservative Republican for his entire life and will die that way.
Frederic Whitehurst
Bethel