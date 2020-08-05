Mr. Taggart (Public Forum, July 29), I don’t know what you do for a living and I don’t care, but your vile criticisms of Dr. Greg Murphy were way off base.
Dr. Murphy is one of numerous top notch urologic surgeons we have that operate at Vidant hospital. How do I know? Well, because my own wife, a surgical nurse with 45 years experience, says so, and she works with these surgeons every day while Dr. Murphy and the others skillfully do radical prostatectomies to cure patients with prostate cancer. Furthermore Dr. Murphy has an old-time, family doctor approach that we all long for.
In regard to Dr. Murphy’s appraisal of the COVID virus, he is spot on. Says who? Well a full-time surgeon and family doctor who for 55 years has treated and cured thousands of old and young cases of the flu whether vaccinated or not without locking up any schools or businesses.
Another mistake in treating the coronovirus was placing these poor souls on ventilators when they were old with heart disease, which killed one out of three of them every day. Just ask any anesthesiologist on the planet and he will say this is the God’s honest truth.
It would be best if people like you kept their mouth shut so we never again make these terrible mistakes that Dr. Murphy had the courage to reveal.
Robert D. Piat, M.D.
Winterville