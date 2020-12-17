On Dec. 10, North Carolina 3rd Congressional District Rep. Greg Murphy signed an amicus brief supporting Texas’ suit to overturn elections in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, which would result in overturning the vote of the people, install President Trump for a second unearned term and deny Joe Biden as the rightful president-elect as the nation’s 46th president.
Recounts and numerous suits found no fraud. Webster’s Dictionary defines sedition as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.” In our country, it is the people whose vote determines their leaders. With Murphy’s signature, whether prosecuted or not, he is guilty of sedition. He has breached his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution. He has declared himself a devotee of autocracy and an enemy of democracy. He has sought to install an American dictator for the purpose of power. He has put party before country. He has shown a profound lack of courage and integrity. He has revealed himself as fully subservient and submissive to the 45th president.
Sadly, Murphy is a very personable and talented man. But whereas Walter Jones Jr. sometimes stood independent of party, Murphy kowtows to the new Republicanism. His tarnished legacy is now as a modern-day Benedict Arnold.
Lee armstrong
Winterville
Murphy has no spine
Having lived in Greenville for over 25 years, I am dismayed that Congressman Greg Murphy joined other congressman in backing the amicus brief, which is a slap in the face to our democracy. When did these congressmen take an oath to Donald (grifter) Trump. It was my impression they take an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America! The behavior of these congressmen is disturbing and shows they have no spine or ethics.
Cindy Reed
Aberdeen, Washington