I would like to thank Rep. Greg Murphy for his explanation of why he signed the amicus brief to the Supreme Court in the Texas Attorney General’s attempt to inject itself into the business of other states. However, it falls short of exonerating his poor judgment.
We know that there are good doctors, and there are doctors who give medical bad advice. Likewise, there are lawyers who give poor legal advice, and Rep. Murphy got some very bad Constitutional law advice since the Supreme Court refused to hear the case.
What legal standing did Rep. Murphy think Texas had for attempting to inject itself into the affairs of other states? The Supreme Court answered that one: No standing.
If there were real grievances that needed to be addressed, and there may be, why didn’t parties within those states bring the issues to their respective judiciaries before the election? It’s a question the Supreme Court seems to have left open.
Why would the attorney general of another state think he had standing to bring such a lawsuit against Georgia (with its 16 electoral votes), Michigan (16), Pennsylvania (20) and Wisconsin (10) on matters relating to their voting procedures? A clue may be in the fact that these are all states that went blue for a total of 62 electoral votes to Biden.
Could the reason be that a particular wing of the Republican party thought Trump would win those states, and when he did not, they went looking for a judicial coup — a possible way to pry loose another 62 electoral votes that would swing the election to Trump?
Don English
Greenville