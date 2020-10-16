The Pitt County NAACP encourages Vidant Health, North Carolina legislators and all in our community to hold Rep. Greg Murphy accountable for the disheartening racist comment he made about Sen. Kamala Harris being selected as a candidate for vice president solely based on the color of her skin.
He stated last week in a now-deleted tweet, “@KamalaHaris is a walking disaster … she was only picked for her color and her race … is that how we pick our leaders now in America?? QT @Mike_Pence”.
The Pitt County NAACP has received several complaints about these disturbing remarks. It is important to note that the qualifications to serve as the vice president include the following:
Be a natural-born U.S. citizen
Be at least 35 years old
Be a resident in the U.S. for at least 14 years
Meeting all the criteria, Sen. Harris is qualified to serve in this capacity. In addition, she has a law degree. Perhaps Rep. Murphy did not realize the depth of his discriminatory comments. The question for Rep. Murphy is why are her color and her race factors?
This thought process is extremely disturbing because we believe in equity and an egalitarian society in which all members are appreciated and embraced regardless of the color of their skin, sex, racial and ethnic backgrounds. We encourage Rep. Murphy to become more educated about the impact of his divisive language. We are also concerned about the patients he serves at Vidant hospital since they cannot change their color or racial backgrounds.
While the NAACP is nonpartisan, part of our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination. We hope that Rep. Murphy will repent and join us in the fight against racism rather than participating in this sin.
Calvin Henderson
Pitt County NAACP president