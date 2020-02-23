In an opinion piece published Feb. 18, John Hood discussed the role of natural gas as an energy resource compared to the use of sustainable energy, solar and wind. His argument that natural gas is the best choice for the foreseeable future must be rejected.
The purported benefits of natural gas as a “clean fuel” are debatable. Not only is methane much more efficient in capturing radiant heat and thus contributing to the greenhouse effect, but also typically there is leakage of gas throughout the fracking, transmission and use process. The net result is that natural gas is much less clean than touted.
However, more significant are our long-term objectives. Studies of climate scientists indicate that to avoid catastrophic consequences for the planet we must limit temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. To achieve that goal will require that we attain net zero emission of greenhouse gases by the year 2050, a goal that will require a response from all levels of society including state government. Gov. Cooper should be commended for his initiative.
To achieve net zero emission will require that we stop making plans for continuing use of natural gas and stop investing in infrastructure, gas pipelines and power stations. Many countries, such as the United Kingdom, are rapidly building wind and solar systems with plans to phase out fossil fuel use over the next 20 to 30 years. In many places the cost of new energy from wind and solar sources is already cheaper than fossil fuel.
Mr. Hood states that planning to switch to sustainable energy is “fanciful nonsense … that would result in massive increases in energy process and massive reductions in energy reliability.” The urgency of climate change and the experience of other countries suggest that the opposite is true.
David Ames
Greenville