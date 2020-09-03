The vast difference in the accomplishments and hardships of Dr. Martin Luther King’s civil rights struggle and the accomplishments of President Obama and the BLM neo-civil rights movements were on verbal display during the celebration of John Lewis’ life.
Obama’s “eulogy” claimed voting among minorities is being systematically suppressed by Republicans and the Trump administration. Like systemic racism or white supremacy, such rhetoric is difficult to quantify and appeal to our worst political instincts.
Dr. King’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, took exception to Obama’s political rhetoric. She pointed out John Lewis was a peaceful warrior who was bloodied twice and arrested 45 times by state police determined to maintain an apartheid society to achieve the Voting Rights Act of 1965: “the most effective piece of civil rights legislation ever enacted,” according to the Department of Justice.
The advance of social justice fostered by John Lewis from the Civil Rights Act of 1963 until the Obama administration was transformative, carrying America kicking and screaming into a new era of racial equality. Removing the bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office and destroying memorials to our founding fathers is easy, amounting to little more than historical lynching. Adhering to BLM’s Anglophobic demands is the appeasement Americans accept in hopes of achieving racial harmony. Instead, we have a legacy of racial divisiveness captured on the November 2016 cover of Time magazine: “The Divided States of America.”
Equating the social justice achieved by John Lewis with the social justice concocted by President Obama’s eulogy is offensive. Americans should be ashamed. President Obama should be ashamed. BLM should be called out for what it is: a special interest group with the most powerful lobby in the halls of Congress.
Joe Exum
Snow Hill