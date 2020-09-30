Democrats and their mainstream news allies are now insisting that even when Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court she should recuse herself from hearing arguments before the court resulting from the election. They say since Trump appointed her and he will be a party to the cases, she will be biased to rule for him.
Here is why that idea is wrong. Cases in our courts, and especially our federal courts, are supposed to be about the law and not the individual personalities involved. In December 2000, when the Supreme Court heard the case called Bush v. Gore, they were not deciding who should be declared president. The two candidates had nothing to do with the case before the court. They were deciding on the law, and in particular, whether the State of Florida could keep on making up new rules, or whether it was required to follow its own election law.
By a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS decided that the state must follow its election law, and stop making new rules after the election contrary to state law. The consequence was that, in accordance with Florida election law, George Bush won the state.
Any cases in the Federal courts, and especially coming before the Supreme Court, should deal with the law. Without regard to who the candidates are and what the political parties may be, the question to be decided is whether the various states where judges have countermanded state law to impose new election rules should be allowed to decide the Nov. 3 elections in violation of their own state laws.
Every member of the Supreme Court is capable of, and should be required to, consider the law. ACB is fully able to do her duty.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville