I have lived in Greenville 33 years and have seen a lot of changes. I do not want to see a restaurant or other commercial venture interposed on the Town Common.
That locale is inviting and peaceful as it is. Residents of Greenville will not be well served by City Council taking public land and devoting it to a business enterprise to make money for a private concern.
Please do not re-zone any part of the Town Commons to allow for building any commercial operation.
Sandra Tawake
Greenville
Healing justice
Is there a way through the polarization now tearing us apart? Is there any hope of reconciliation amongst us? Perhaps a clue can be found in the documentary “Healing Justice.” I invite you to join the Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community in viewing it via Zoom on Thursday June 3 at 815 p.m.
What is striking in this film are the stories of healing and restoration. These stories show how applying the theology that we in the Roman Catholic Women Priests movement embrace can make people whole. And indeed, how consequential what we believe is.
We see God as forgiver, healer and reconciler. In Jesus’ parables we see how sin and failure are an opportunity for transformation and enlightenment of the offender.
The prophets of the Judeo-Christian tradition promise “restorative justice” if we open our hearts and minds to the truth of our behaviors and hold ourselves accountable. Then we can change and live with dignity.
If you want to watch this with us, email me at all826@suddenlink.net and I will send you the Zoom link.
Ann Harrington
Greenville