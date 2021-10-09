We are disturbed by the city staff’s proposal regarding how to spend the American Resuce Plan funds received by the City of Greenville.
Perhaps they are not aware of the purpose of these funds: “This bill provides additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals and businesses.”
These funds were not intended to be a windfall for local municipalities to fulfill a wish list of luxuries. This proposal is an insult to all the businesses, agencies and nonprofits that have struggled to provide jobs and services to this community for the last 18 months.
Nonprofits have fed, clothed and housed people affected by COVID. Small business owners struggled to pay employees when their businesses were closed, then struggled to find employees when they were able to reopen. (We are glad to see that the proposal includes $1 million to support them, but think that $5 million would be more appropriate.)
City staff has been stretched thin and deserve to be rewarded. Certainly, more than $300,000 would be required to do that fairly.
Our entire community is dealing with the grief of losing loved ones, taking care of those that are sick, being isolated from our friends and families, not being able to work — the list goes on. And the proposed response to this is spend almost $23 million to improve playgrounds?
Imagine if that money were spent to build affordable housing, provide affordable child care, assist in providing life skills and job skills — all services provided by local nonprofits.
We offer this resource from the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits:
“Earlier this month, the center offered a free webinar on ways that local governments across North Carolina can partner with nonprofits to use ARP funds to assist communities in their continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar includes information from the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office as well as insights on nonprofit-local government partnerships from a county official, NC Child and the center. Check out the recording and materials that were shared during the presentation.” (www.ncnonprofits.org/handouts-american-rescue-plan-funds-what-nc-nonprofits-need-know)
Dozens of nonprofits continue to serve the citizens of Greenville during the ongoing pandemic. We urge you to make $5 million of these funds available to nonprofits who have stepped up and continued to serve during this difficult time. We urge you to make the funds available for operating expenses, not project-specific, so that nonprofits can spend the money where they most need it. And we urge you to make the application process simple.
Nonprofits are the backbone of this community, and allocating 20 percent of these funds to them will result in dividends to the community that far exceed $5 million.
Pam Strickland
founder and CEO
NC Stop Human Trafficking
Liz Liles
founder and CEO
Daughters of Worth
Lauren Anzelone
founder
L.A.M.B’s Place
Kelsey Curtis
owner
Knee Deep Adventures
Diannee Carden
founder, executive director ekiM For Change
Morgan Baker
ITTS Program Coordinator PiCASO
Deborah Savage
founder, executive director HeARToscope
Tiffanie Herring
president
NAMI Pitt County