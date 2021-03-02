North Carolinians, along with the rest of our country, are increasingly feeling the impacts of climate change, as evidenced by more episodes of severe flooding, stronger slow-moving storms that produce more rain, hotter temperatures in summer leading to periods of drought and increasing numbers of forest fires. Climate change is putting more strain on our economy, environment and human health. Scientists warn of dire consequences if action is not taken to reduce the impact of climate change.
One option to address climate change being considered by the N.C. Environmental Management Commission is to allow North Carolina to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is a bipartisan coalition of 11 other states, including Virginia, along the East Coast working together to combat climate change through reducing greenhouse emissions from power plants.
What has RGGI done so far? Since taking effect in 2009, carbon emissions from power plants in RGGI states have fallen by 47 percent even as their regional economies grew by nearly 10 percent. The program lowers the overall cost of emissions reductions by providing economic incentive for those that can reduce emissions more, while simultaneously benefitting air quality throughout a region. It allows revenue generated from participation to be invested in energy efficiency and renewable energy.
North Carolina would be a natural addition to this group. Our state has coastal and low-lying areas vulnerable to sea level rise, as well as hurricanes, floods, droughts and warming ocean temperatures. By joining RGGI, our state could make additional progress in fighting climate change and shifting to clean energy. We urge Gov. Cooper and the N.C. Environmental Management Commission to have North Carolina join RGGI.
Sylvia Bjorkman
Greenville
Bjorkman is a member of the Cypress Group Sierra Club.