September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (HR4194/S2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
My husband David completed suicide 11 years ago. It gas been a very hard and challenging experience. People are hurting very desperately and I want to help.
David was a proud Marine Corps veteran. The stigma of suicide and mental health issues have to be erased so people can connect with the needed support system. Please pass this act. There are real people fighting real situations.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Angelia Craft
Greenville
Teach leadership
Jerry Bailey’s letter of Aug. 4 states my feelings well. I would like to add to it that I have not heard that ECU faculty or its coaches have taken the opportunity to teach leadership or critical thinking. They have basically indicated it is OK to accept, without questions, the radical statements and actions of masked, brick-toting thugs.
The oft stated importance of ECU’s effort to provide leadership training is destroyed by ignoring this opportunity to have intelligent discussions about what is justice and the proper ways to address grievances. Should I decide not to give to ECU matters not one twit to the school. I am unable to have anything on campus named after me. I have given and am likely to be in a position to continue giving, but it is difficult for me to pull out my checkbook (or Visa) when I realize that the values of the university may be totally different from mine.
Socialist brainwashing by colleges is a fact and one with which I, sadly, have first-hand knowledge. It is my hope that the ECU leadership encourage critical thinking and leadership development, in fact, not just in words.
Mac Ausbon
Greenville