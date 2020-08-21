The decision to move to online classes at state universities will have a severely negative impact on the lowest paid and most vulnerable workers on campus, who are predominately from communities of color and can least afford likely job cuts and furloughs.
These hardworking employees may lose their income and health care in the middle of a pandemic all because students refused to follow simple rules and act responsibly.
This recklessness endangered many employees who work in the classrooms, residence and dining halls and grounds, and will continue at all campuses until these young adults act in a responsible manner.
Officials at the UNC System and state leaders must now step up to ensure these families don’t fall through the cracks. In-person instruction is possible if our college campuses enact and enforce strict mask-wearing and social distancing measures, with harsh penalties for those who violate them.
Administrators should be allowed to institute fines for anyone not wearing a mask or socially distancing. Personnel in positions of authority should monitor residence halls and enforce these mandates. Curfews should be enacted for dorms with automatic expulsion if students violate them.
The national offices of sororities and fraternities should make it clear they will pull the charters of any chapters whose members willfully do not comply.
It’s time to get tough. College students are not children. They are capable of wearing masks. They are capable of respecting social distancing. It’s time for them to take responsibility.
This generation has already proven it is ready to step up in a time of great crisis. From the debates over gun control to the recent Black Lives Matter movement, our next generation is already leading.
They can absolutely wear a mask. They can show enough control not to throw parties. And they can be held accountable when they don’t. This isn’t summer camp. It is a place of learning and where thousands of North Carolinians earn their living and get their health care.
Ardis Watkins
Executive director, State Employees Association of North Carolina
Hold police accountable
Lt. Scott Rowell and officer Jesse Shook opened fire on a group of black children on Aug. 8, 2020, in Waycross, Ga. They failed to follow protocol for a traffic stop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shook did not turn on his siren or flash his lights to tell the driver to pull over. Both officers were wearing body cameras but did not activate them during the incident, and there is no dash camera footage.
Lt. Rowell resigned from on Aug. 17, but he and Shook, who is still on paid leave, must still be held accountable. I joined more than 75,000 supporters and signed an on-line petition demanding that the cops involved in this incident be removed from the force. We have to keep fighting until both officers are removed from the force — and can never terrorize black communities again.
Similarly, the Greenville police officers who took the lives of unarmed Sean Rambert Jr. and Brandon Joyner behind Supdogs restaurant should be fired and held accountable for their deaths.
The Coalition Against Racism has long sought an elected, independent, civilian police review board. After all the recent calls for justice, why has the city administration failed to answer the pleas of the people?
Don Cavellini
Greenville
Art for art's sake
"Council gives itself veto power over art." What is this all about? Are city council members qualified art jurors? There is already a commission that oversees and reviews publicly displayed art projects that includes city government representatives as well as art experts. Many citizens, including City Council members, will have their own opinions and tastes regarding art and art displays. Should a council person's views hold sway over any other citizen? Is this much different from book banning?
Call it what you will — artistic repression, intolerance, censorship, power grab, governmental overreach — it seems to be an inappropriate council function. Declining to identify projects that people are complaining about or the people who are making the complaints, is an example of government operating in secrecy.
We've come to expect these behaviors from our current, corrupt federal administration, but we shouldn't let such conduct creep into our local government; we're better than that.
There will always be art that someone doesn't care for or understand. The world and our city would be a much duller place without art. The arts are especially in need of our support now. Let the artists do their work and the City Council do theirs. We might enjoy or dislike the results of either; but neither should be censored or repressed.
Bill Redding
Greenville