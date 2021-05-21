“… Our faith teaches that there is no safer reliance than upon the God of our fathers, who has so singularly favored the American people in every national trial, and who will not forsake us so long as we obey his commandments and walk humbly in his footsteps.”
Such prophetic words were echoed by President William McKinley in his first inaugural address on March 4, 1897. McKinley also posited that “peace is more preferable than war in any contingency.”
Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, and supporters of Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group, should heed the words of McKinley, who was assassinated in Buffalo, New York, in 1901.
Since the U.S. government gives over $3 billion in foreign military aid to Israel, according to Wikipedia, President Joe Biden has a moral obligation to promote peace between the Israeli Jews and the Palestinians. Since 1948, Israel has occupied what, geographically, was previously Palestine.
As a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, over 700,000 Palestinian Arabs were driven from their homes and became Palestinian refugees. Within this context, it is no wonder that Palestinians feel oppressed, subjugated and dehumanized, given that Israelis continuously build settlements into Palestinian territories as determined by international agreements since the aforesaid war.
President Biden has taken a weak-kneed approach to the ensuing conflict, sometimes promulgating statements about protecting the interests of Israel as a buffer against militant elements (like Hamas) in the region. Yet, Palestinians continue to maintain that they live under apartheid-like conditions, such as those which existed in South Africa until the early 1990s.
Biden needs to remind Netanyahu that Israel is violating international law by killing countless Palestinians, including numerous innocent women and children. We must encourage a two-state, peaceful solution to the conflict.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville