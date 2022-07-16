Call me COVID.
You may wonder how I, an infectious microbe, have become able to communicate in your language. Easy. I’ve accessed the internet by interfacing with its viruses. I now know all about you humans; however, I confess I understand little. But even as a virus, I find features of humanity to which I can relate: for example, your headlong self-importance. Also, I have diagnosed a major malady among Americans which seems to be psycho-political and which I have labeled, “Orange Virus.”
Just as your doctors (bothersome meddlers) examine points on your body to diagnose disease, so I examine statements in your discourse to diagnose Orange Virus. Two statements are most revealing. One was made by a man assaulting the Capitol: “This is MY Capitol!” he yelled. The other was made by a woman testifying later in that very Capitol: “As an American, I was disgusted,” she said.
Now, I identify with Yelling Man because he is viral, and his fuming sentiments are the same as mine when I assault you: “This is MY body!” I proclaim. Like all viruses, YM insinuates his disease with lies. Just as I reassure healthy cells that I am acting for their own good, and it’s OK for me to displace them, so he reassures the American people that an election was stolen, and it’s OK for him to displace those elected.
Disgusted Woman, on the other hand, is troubling to me. Situated within a “West Wing” infected wall to wall with Orange Virus, she seems to function as an antibody. DW combats a virulence specifically designed to corrupt those American institutions wherein she serves, hence her particular disgust.
Well, I say bad luck to DW (and to Pfizer)! As for a prognosis, I see the Orange Virus mutating for a long haul.
CB Dillworth
Greenville
Good for the goose ...
“My body, my choice” is a two-edged weapon. It is effective either way.
Feminists use it liberally when they advocate freedom to choose to have an abortion. They roar it proudly from the Grand Tetons when an opponent challenges their assumed right whether to give birth or not.
After liberals recently attempted to force us to receive an experimental injection against our will or be ousted from society, Antifa ironically showed up on the steps of the Supreme Court building with signs reading: “They can’t control our bodies,” in reference to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
We’re repeatedly being inveigled into getting vaccinated supposedly to ward off the China virus. We are pressured via TV ads, by every element of society from the elderly, doctors and children to stop and get the shot, and we are castigated if we don’t because we “care little for our fellow beings.”
Some folks will suggest getting shots for the China virus is for the greater good, for the benefit of society. But if one washes one’s hands and keeps socially distant and stays as confined as much as possible to avoid exposure, isn’t that following the science?
In this contemporary culture which applauds following one’s feelings and inner nature so as to choose one’s race or one’s gender, it seems only just to choose not to get the China virus vaccine, without the fear of ridicule, punishment or ultimatums.
Why does the slogan apply exclusively to females and not to all humans? Why are women allowed a concession for their bodies but not all beings for theirs? Ultimately, is it not my body, thus, should it not be my choice?
It’s essential duplicity of human beings. Humans disdain hypocrisy yet exploit it when it becomes vital to bolster their cause, support their argument.
John R. Cleary
Winterville