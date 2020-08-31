Dear Pitt County Board of Education,
We are a non-partisan group of Pitt County residents and scientists, writing as private citizens. Some of us have children, family members or valued colleagues in our schools, and all of us care deeply about the health and wellbeing of our community. We write to express our support for the recommendation from Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail that Pitt County schools shift to online learning for a period of four weeks. We consider it critical that public health decisions such as this one be guided by the best available scientific evidence and thinking.
It would have been prudent for Pitt County to begin instruction online, like the majority of North Carolina school districts, including most districts surrounding Pitt County and all other districts in counties that host a major university. In light of recent increases in community infection rates, it is now urgent to make this shift as soon as possible — we should not wait until COVID-19 is detected widely in schools, by which point undetected spread may be much more extensive.
Public schools play critical roles in our community and we can appreciate the board’s desire for traditional instruction. Should schools shift online, provisions will clearly need to be made for hardship situations and to maintain delivery of meals.
In order to facilitate a return to more typical instruction, we also recommend that individuals, organizations, corporations, and elected officials in our community take additional steps to reduce COVID-19 cases, as described in the governor’s order and exemplified by localities that have successfully controlled coronavirus.
In addition, it is critical that our schools eliminate all unnecessary risk through well established measures such as having as few people on site as possible (for example by having online instructors work from home) and minimizing movements and interactions within schools (e.g. eliminating in-person meetings among staff).
In conclusion, public health decisions that affect our entire community must be based on the best scientific evidence and expertise. We urge the Board of Education to follow the recommendation of our county public health director to shift instruction online without further delay.
Sincerely,
Beth Bee, PhD (geography, climate change)
April Blakeslee, PhD (marine ecology)
Bob Christian, PhD (microbiology, ecology)
Timothy Erickson, PhD (neurobiology)
John Hoben, PhD (biochemistry, microbiology)
Fadi Issa, PhD (neurobiology, human disease)
Elizabeth Jones, PhD (neurobiology, developmental biology)
Krista McCoy, PhD (toxicology, developmental biology)
Mike McCoy, PhD (quantitative ecology)
Jeffrey McKinnon, PhD (evolution, ecology)
Burrell Montz, PhD (environmental hazards, water management)
Andrew Morehead, Jr., PhD (organic chemistry)
Ariane Peralta, PhD (microbiology, ecology)
Jean-Luc Scemama, PhD (cell and developmental biology)
Edmund Stellwag, PhD (biotechnology, microbiology)
Kyle Summers, PhD (evolution, behavior)
Yong Zhu, PhD (endocrinology, molecular biology)