I have always had high regard for the health care available in Pitt County and feel fortunate to live here. However, today’s (Sept. 1) experience at Physicians East Endoscopy raises doubts.
The facility policy requires patients to have a driver who remains on site during the entire procedure. We assumed that the driver would be accommodated in the air conditioned waiting room. BUT NO. The driver was required to wait in their car in the parking lot for about 2 hours in 90-plus degree heat.
This is beyond comprehension.
Staff all said it was not their decision, which may be partially true, but who is in a better position than nurses and doctors to understand the needs of their patients and families and to speak up for them?
History is full of bad ideas implemented because no one stood up.
Colonoscopies focus on the older population. To have these older patients’ spouses sit in a hot parking lot while a comfortable air conditioned waiting room is empty is unusually thoughtless punishment.
Others in the parking lot felt the same but assumed they had no choice.
The doctor in my case was understanding and accommodating, and we rescheduled. But the patients’ family and friends that endured this should not have had to. They deserve so much better. I am surprised and disappointed that the owners of Physicians East did not recognize that before setting this policy. This type of patient care does not meet their stated mission. I would hope changes will be made.
T.A. Morgan
Greenville