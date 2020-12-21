Every day as I take my granddaughter to school at Wintergreen Primary, I am grateful for the things that are done to keep the students safe. Traffic is directed, temperatures are taken, questions asked and answered, car doors opened, and students are guided safely to the sidewalk.
Without exception, this is done with a smile, kindness, and great patience. This is done by assistant teachers, counselors, custodians, special teachers, assistant principals, and even the principal on occasion. And then, the school day begins for them all!
A similar process is repeated in the afternoon. Although I am only familiar with Wintergreen Primary, I am confident that this happens throughout the Pitt County school system.
At this time when there is already enough change and confusion for children, the professionalism, consistency, and kindness of all the teachers and staff helps tremendously. Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication, and have a safe and well-deserved Christmas break!
Joan Jones
Greenville