The House Democrats, except for three on one article and four on the other, voted to impeach President Trump. The articles of impeachment are supposed to be sent to the Senate for a trial. As of now this has not been done as speaker Pelosi wants to hold them until the Senate agrees to conduct the trial in accordance with what she thinks is the way to do it.
The Senate Judiciary Committee listened to the inspector general of the Justice Department, Evan Horowitz, explain his findings in the handling of the FISA warrants used by the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign. He said the warrants were bogus. At the same time, economic information was released: Unemployment at 3.5 percent; millions of jobs are available but qualified workers aren’t available; workers wages are rising; more people are working than ever before.
President Trump’s U.S., Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement will be law. Phase one of a trade bill with China will be signed. Great Britain announced it will be negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. It is looking like the U.S. and Japan are getting close on a trade deal. A necessary military appropriations bill became law.
Presidential candidates are saying the economy is bad, that the middle class is “crushed.” Not true unless you are talking about St. Louis, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles, where Democrats have been constantly anti-business and pro-socialism.
As professor Johnathan Turley said, “Hate is not a reason for impeachment.” By the way, Turley and professor Alan Dershowitz, both long-time left leaning Democrats and distinguished lawyers, are opposed to the impeachment. Neither voted for Donald Trump.
Let the left wingers begin to prosecute the trial in the Senate.
Mac Ausbon
Greenville