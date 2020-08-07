Our nation finds itself in the jaws of at least three crises: A worldwide pandemic; a severely recessionary economy; and a series of horrifying manifestations of racial injustice. Moreover, one could argue that the pillars of our democratically-inspired republic are under assault, led by our president, whose stability and actions have become increasingly suspect as his re-election prospects wane. If, as numerous mental health professionals have concluded, the president is psychologically unfit, an additional crisis exists that exacerbates the aforementioned three — and explains many of the issues that beset us, namely:
- Why has this president constantly given Russian President Vladimir Putin a pass on: Russia’s interference in our elections, openly contradicting our nation’s intelligence agencies; Russia’s brazen takeover of the Crimea; and Russia’s payments of bounties to kill American servicemen in Afghanistan?
- Why, as of July 25, have Americans accounted for only 4.2 percent of the world’s population but a whopping 26.3 percent of the world’s confirmed COVID-19 cases? By comparison, the European Union (together with the U.K., Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein) accounted for 5.7 percent of the world’s population but only 21.4 percent of worldwide confirmed cases. The death rates among the infected in the two aforementioned geographical areas were 34.9 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.
While others have dealt effectively with the virus via national programs of robust, ongoing testing, tracing and isolation, we flounder about with 50 different, often competing, strategies with surging new infections in more than half our states. Yet our president boasts of “How well we’ve done” combating COVID-19.
- Why is the President claiming that voting by mail is fraud-ridden when no substantial evidence of such fraud exists, prompting Colorado’s secretary of state to characterize his claim as “a lie” by a “desperate man” who seeks to undermine the impending election.
The facts say otherwise, Mr. President.
Robert Hursey
Greenville