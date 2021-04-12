Following it the text of my fourth letter to President Biden. I am concerned because I have not received a reply.
Dear President Biden, I am very concerned over our Social Security situation. They tell me that in two years it will be permanently depleted, and that they hope you will reinvest our money.
I am an old lady with nothing to help me but this check. This is a serious situation. You let illegals come here and help them. We are your own. Help us!
If you are not the one to help, then please tell me who will. Most of the people I talk to do not know it is about to be cut off. Please let me know who I write for help.
Lou Faux Singleton
Grimesland