Evidently the current resident of the White House is intent on facilitating the spread of the Coronavirus broadly throughout our country. Right before our eyes he is willfully implementing the “herd immunity” approach to dealing with the virus.
His unenlightened supporters are gleefully following his lead by participating in a large indoor rally in Tulsa — with more rallies to follow in the next few weeks. These benighted disciples will subsequently return to their communities all around America where they will, knowingly or not, spread the virus to their neighbors. That is inevitable.
Who will suffer because of this pernicious practice? The answer is obvious to all caring folks. Thousands of grandmothers and grandfathers all across America will die unnecessarily. Oh! Think of the heartbreaks that will cause!
Apparently the resident is a conscience-free sociopath who cares not for anyone but himself. This latter-day Mussolini is the antithesis of a caring leader. I ask all people of good conscience to do their best to protect our beloved elders from becoming victims of his depraved scheme.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville
The longest day
During the 6:30 p.m. news, the anchor first stated “today is the shortest day of the year.” After the commercial break, he stated “I was mistaken, today is the longest day of the year.”
Newsflash: All days are the same length! The duration of daylight varies, but the length is constant.
Denis Endres
Greenville