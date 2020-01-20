How fitting that Mayor P.J. Connelly proclaimed Greenville a city that embraces diversity, equality and inclusion on the 91st birthday of our national hero and saint, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.
In a brief but love powered event, some of the demons of the past year were laid to rest. After the Trump rally in August, national and international media shined a light on an ugly remnant of white supremacy and xenophobia alive in our midst.
City leaders got to work immediately to dispel this image of Greenville. They held meetings where all residents were invited and encouraged to share our visions and proposals on how to counteract this negative narrative.
The beautiful diverse people of Greenville came together to say our identity was more like the inscription on the Statue of Liberty that welcomes the “tired, poor and tempest tossed” than the racist chant “Send Her Back.”
Thank you, Mayor Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, Community Relations Officer Casandra Daniels and the Human Relations Council for an uplifting, community building celebration.
Rev. Ann Harrington
Greenville
Chosen one fake news
I’d like to BYH to our proclaimed 21st century ”chosen one,” but after what he’s done I think we need to consult the Wizard of OZ and see if he can find a brain for this man. He lies when the truth would be beneficial, he distorts history blaming President Obama for giving Iran all the money that was really theirs in the first place, then paints it like it was Obama’s administration that needs to be blamed for everything negative in the Middle East even since Trump came into office. Here’s an adequate description of the man: sexist, misogynistic, racist, liar, bully ... the list goes on. Only folks with no working gray matter between their ears could support this person in the 2020 election. Anything this guy says can only be considered fake news!
Adrian Snyder
Greenville