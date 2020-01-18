The Production Gap Report, a document developed by six leading environmental organizations, was released in November 2019. I recommend you read it. The "Production Gap" represents “the discrepancy between countries’ planned fossil fuel production and global production levels consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.”
The Paris Climate Accords set a goal limiting global warming by 2100 to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Since the accords were signed, it has become clear that a limit of 2 degrees Celsius is inadequate and would be associated with severe ecological damage. Given this understanding, the current best target is a limit of temperature rise of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Such a goal can only be achieved by putting a halt to greenhouse gas emissions that are the major cause of temperature change. Thus, for example, to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius would involve a net zero level of emissions by 2050. Given our projected production and use of fossil fuels, what is the likelihood that we can achieve these goals?
The report focuses on this issue: the discrepancy between, on the one hand, countries’ planned levels of fossil fuel production and, on the other hand, global levels of use consistent with low-carbon pathways capable of limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees. Its major finding is that current plans and projections for fossil fuel production and use would lead in 2030 to a level of CO2 53 percent more than consistent with a 2-degree pathway and 120 percent more than a 1.5-degree pathway.
Our current consumption of fossil fuels is incompatible with a climate and environment such as we have enjoyed and hope to leave to our grandchildren. To secure a livable environment, a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable energy must be our priority. Check out productiongap.org.
David Ames
Greenville
Endorsement letters
The Daily Reflector no longer publishes letters that endorse candidates for political office. We welcome and encourage readers to provide commentary on campaign issues. Please email questions and concerns to baburns@apgenc.com or rlquillon@apgenc.com.