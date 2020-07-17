Now that the Pitt County Board of Commissioners has decided to approve new body cameras for use by deputies, the community must not rest on its laurels and assume that law enforcement always will do the right thing regarding the use of such body cams.
We must make sure that the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department will implement specific and verifiable protocols to govern the use and operation of those cams. For example, Sheriff Dance might wish to pursue technology that would, automatically, activate recording when the door to the patrol car is opened, when an officer removes his/her gun from its holster, or drives into certain parts of the precinct.
In a nutshell, the officer’s discretion must be removed to the greatest practical extent.
In some states, police officers notify the person of the recording and obtain consent from the civilian before recording an encounter. Moreover, since footage is not a public record under North Carolina law (NCGS 132-1.4A) and can be released only with law enforcement permission or through petitioning the Superior Court, transparency and accountability much take precedence over secrecy, the Code of Silence, and police/deputy misconduct.
Therefore, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners should stipulate strict protocols referenced above and tie funding of the cams to those protocols.
Let’s be for real. Without those safeguards, officers’ discretion might undermine transparency to the peril of the community.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville