A brand-new nonprofit called Caitlin’s Courage has received $3.5 million for a pilot program to track domestic violence perpetrators.
This is a slap in the face to all the nonprofits who have been working to prevent domestic violence and serve the victims of domestic violence in North Carolina for years.
I truly am sorry for the family’s loss, and grateful that they want to protect other families from experiencing that loss. The best way to show their good intentions would be to go the local anti-domestic violence organization (the Center for Family Violence Prevention in Greenville) and ask how they can help.
I am so disappointed in our legislators for donating $3.5 million to this charity without talking to the N.C. Domestic Violence Commission or the N.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This level of irresponsibility is inexcusable.
When I think about all the domestic violence organizations across North Carolina that are struggling to deal with all the additional need for services during the COVID crisis, it just infuriates me that this huge amount of money is being given to absolutely unknown entity.
Caitlin’s Courage incorporated in October 2019 — it is 8 months old. There is no information on its website about its mission or goals, who its board members are, or if they have staff.
They are not listed with Guidestar, the most well-known source for information about nonprofits and their transparency.
Let me be clear: I am fully in support of proven, respected anti-domestic violence nonprofits receiving funds to continue their work and pilot new projects to keep victims safe. The intersections between domestic violence and human trafficking are well documented.
Unfortunately, Caitlin’s Courage is not proven and does not have the expertise in the field of GPS tracking or nonprofit management to justify receiving these funds.
Pam Strickland
Farmville
Strickland is the founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking.