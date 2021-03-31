The Supreme Court has nine justices and they, along with federal judges, are given lifetime tenure. There should be term limits for all elected officials and judges.
When vacancies occur they are to be filled by the president and voted on by the Senate. Unfortunately, recently filling the vacancies has been hyper-politicized demonstrating blatant disrespect for the Constitution. Political gamesmanship and the blatant pharisaism by politicians have created real fights over the impartiality to rule of law.
The average chief justice has served just over 14 years and the average associate justice has served just under 18 years. It has real power as a co-equal branch of government. It’s amazing that five people on that court can have the power to rule unconstitutional laws passed by other branches.
Everyone on the current court is either Jewish or Catholic and went to Harvard or Yale law school except the most recent appointee Amy Coney Barrett, who went to Catholic-affiliated Notre Dame for law school. There has not been a justice on the court from North Carolina since Alfred Moore; his tenure ended in 1804.
Who should make up the court? Many selections have come from the federal appellate courts, but might I suggest selecting Supreme Court justices from a broader base. How about choosing: A lawyer who has argued in front of the court as the routine of Supreme Court arguments is different than in other courts, a law school professor/dean would be a person who would know law because of the teaching experience, or a person who serves or has served on a state supreme court, even a chief justice of a state supreme court.
When there is a vacancy perhaps President Biden will choose the latter and select former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
Steve Rice
Winterville