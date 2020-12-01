Traditional, Christian, American values do not exist. The real traditional values of past generations have been lost and what we now refer to as traditional American, Christian values are all just so many appropriated and misunderstood tidbits of other cultures and traditions mixed with a good amount of confirmation bias and political propaganda.
The charismatic, fundamentalist Christians who make up the religious right appropriate everything because they no longer have any self-knowledge or cultural tradition of their own. They have rejected their forbears’ values in favor of bias confirming nonsense.
This is how we end up with Christians who believe Jesus would be more concerned with regulating women’s bodies and reproductive rights and making sure that people earn whatever help they receive than feeding the needy or housing the homeless. This is how we get Americans, who claim to be Christian, violently and passionately decrying socialism and communism while pining for some impossible capitalist utopia.
They have no understanding of these things, nor themselves or their roots. They only know, or want to know, what is presented to them by their trusted sources of self-soothing and society-sabotaging propaganda; their preachers and profits who are really snake oil salesmen, charlatans and con-men.
When we appropriate, we take the parts of a thing that we feel serves us and ignore or twist the rest to suit our whim. We disrespectfully take ownership of things that we don’t understand and in doing so, corrupt and sully them.
It is time to hold the religious right accountable for their sins against their fellow human beings and against the very religion they use as their justification, shield and bludgeon.
Adam Carlson
Greenville