There will lots more news about renewable energy in news media in the coming days. Now hear this:
The final approval of the construction of renewable energy electric plants in North Carolina is in the hands of local county commissioners. One approved recently in Pitt County might be one of the most expensive construction projects of its kind in the history of the county.
Yet the people who own it will never come to visit it. Those of us who do visit it will never know their names. The business is not a company or a corporation. It is an LLC. An LLC will hide the ownership from the public.
The owners are super-rich. They know very little about electric power but can borrow large sums of money for government-approved renewable electric plants. The federal government’s Small Business Administration will insure these loans and protect the owners and banks from any financial loss in the event of bankruptcy. Therefore, the owners have no financial risk.
If the public or the county commissioners knew how little electric power they generated we would all have a shock (no pun intended). The law that mandates renewable energy does not mandate the public learning of the small amount of electric power renewable electric power plants produce.
Production reports are available but never sent to those who approved their construction. Renewable energy electric plants are all about income tax exemptions for the super-rich. Read the following comment from Warren Buffett:
“I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire’s tax rate. For example, on wind energy, we get a tax break if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.”
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville