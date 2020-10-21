After several months of many phone calls, multiple visits from technicians, and misinformation from Suddenlink Customer Service, our phone, TV, and internet are still less than 75 percent in working order.
Suddenlink management has shut out the customers in such a way that we can only communicate via one phone number to people who are unable to address what we are saying. They only offer one thing: a technician visit, yes or no. They can also recite sentences that ignore what the customer just asked them. For other needs, it’s futile to ask.
Four technicians all agree that the outside cable box needs fixing, but Suddenlink refuses to send out technicians that are authorized to do the work. Instead, they keep sending out technicians who know what needs fixing, but they aren’t allowed to fix them. Their action item reports to maintenance are ignored, and then we have to start all over again on the phone with “technician visit, yes or no.” It feels like we’re stuck in “Groundhog’s Day.” Only this movie isn’t very funny.
I visited the Suddenlink offices on Arlington Boulevard after the latest refusal to send the right technicians. I found salespeople in the lobby who were troubleshooting walk-in customer service issues instead of selling services. The salesperson took my information and sent a message to maintenance. He says he will relay messages between me and maintenance and try to get this solved. To date, I’ve heard nothing.
When we have an alternative to Suddenlink, and we will at some point, there will be a loud sucking sound caused by customers bailing on a very confused cable company. I can’t wait.
Donna Callender
Greenville