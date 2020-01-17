The Republicans and their dear leader they let Putin install are the second most dangerous threat this Constitutional democratic republic has ever faced. In their single minded assault on our democracy, they flat out stole the 2000 election, which got them two right wing Supreme Court Justices who interpreted that money equals speech, which is ridiculous on the face of it. That is saying that our Framers thought that the more money you have the more speech you should have. No. Speech is words, we all have the same amount. Republican ideology serves money alone.
That stolen election also brought us wars based on lies: $6 trillion spent serving the military industrial complex that Ike warned us about; countless lives lost and displaced; an entire region destabilized; and Iraq basically handed over to Iran. Republican trickle-down, voodoo-economics snake oil policies ended Cheney-Bush Co.’s administration with a stock market crash, an oncoming Great Recession, and barely avoided a run on the banks by bailing out the greedy ones responsible.
Leader McConnell vowed on Obama’s first inauguration day never to work with him on a single thing, even ideas that were originally theirs, like the individual mandate; that defied the spirit and essence of the grand experiment the Founders tried to hand down to us, which relied on cooperation and consensus. They do not operate in good faith, and qualify as democracy’s enemy within.
Now we see them propping up a lawless president and giving a green light to Putin to put a fix on our elections again, through their inaction and indifference. And the reality show con man who warned seven years ago that Obama will start a war with Iran to get reelected is doing just that now. God help us.
Robert Tyson
Winterville