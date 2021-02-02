I have never seen such a big group of cowards as these Republican Senators and Congresspeople. They are still so afraid of Trump, even out of office, that it is impossible to respect them as human beings.
You’d think that if someone incited a crowd of white supremacist Second Amendment militia MAGA cultists to storm the building where you work that they would jump at the chance to deny him the ability to rule again. After all, they were wielding a guillotine outside to demonstrate their intent, someone was carrying around hundreds of hand restraints, they were shouting “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Where’s Pelosi?” roaming and ransacking the sacred halls, flying the Confederate battle flag looking for legislators to kill or hold hostage.
But, no, they have no principles and even less spine. Republicans who don’t punish insurrection are complicit in it.
Trump started off by soliciting cyber espionage from a hostile foreign country (“Russia, if you’re listening ...”) and mocking a disabled reporter and lying a thousand times that neither he nor anyone on his team had any contact whatsoever with Russians, no meetings, no phone calls, no deals. Then it turned out our intelligence agencies documented 272 contacts, including Russian operatives and apparatchiks. If it was Obama that lied bald-faced like that about such national security issues, their heads would have exploded. Hypocrites.
The only president impeached twice, of course he should be convicted. For four years he demonstrated abuse of power, violated the emoluments clause, and incited an insurrection, which if allowed to stand would only serve as a practice training mission.
They call themselves ‘patriots’, but true patriots fought against nazis and the confederacy, and won. Whatever these people are, they are not patriots.
Robert Tyson
Winterville
Sustaining the pandemic
Arrogance and ignorance sustain this pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 does not multiply nor mutate while floating around in air. That happens only while it replicates in our bodies. Every infected person, symptomatic or asymptomatic, is a site for virus replication, and for mutations which create possibly more infectious or more deadly strains. Those who do not mask nor follow public health advisories are enabling viral transmission, replication and increased probability of mutations. They alone are sustaining this epidemic, and the misery, the deaths, the economic hardship, and disruption of life. It is criminal arrogance, ignorance, and rebellion against community values.
Bernard Kane
Greenville