As Republicans continually commit harm to America, I hear “This is not who we are.” So, who are we here in Pitt County?
Pitt County 2020 election records show 38,982 voted for Trump and his cult. Those votes supported Trump’s constant, daily lies, emboldening the so-called Christian’s evil deeds of lying and forcing more religion into our government while avoiding taxes. Trump destroyed international relations and environmental safeguards.
All that includes lies Trump told about the pandemic as he tried to benefit himself, which caused many thousands of deaths and misery. Then, the evilest of all is the Nazi-type action of taking thousands of children from their parents. Evidently, that doesn’t matter to 38,982 Pitt voters since it wasn’t their children.
Besides that, Pitt voters elected a 3rd District representative whose voting record might show who he really is. He condoned every Trump abusive action, lined up with others to overthrow the election, then claimed that it wasn’t his intent. Was he against impeaching Trump’s treasonous, deadly act against our democracy? Has he spoken against Trump’s separation of children from their parents? Does it say who he is? Maybe QAnon?
So, 38,982 Pittonians, who act like spoiled fifth-graders, don’t want laws, are selfish, Rush Limbaugh lovers, but hate liberals, for what?
Look to Texas to see who we are. Texas Republican leaders also hate liberals and don’t want regulations or oversight, so they set up their private, cheap quality, energy grid to steal huge piles of money. Then their deeds caught up to them, so they do what Republicans do, they blame others.
I say, instead of being furious at me and my words, look at yourselves, think of your children’s world, educate your partisan selves and listen to someone who isn’t brain-washed, then you might know, “this is not who we are.”
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville