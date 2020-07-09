We make things so much harder than they have to be.
I’m watching news reports about voting horror stories in Georgia, where in some districts people had to wait up to four hours. They purged voter roles like they had no conscience or ethics and intentionally had fewer machines than they needed in minority areas. The present governor, who won by such tactics when he ran as sitting Attorney General administering his own election, recently appointed his major campaign donor to replace every single voting machine in the state in record time. That was in opposition to the commission in charge. I wouldn’t even trust those machines.
We should be automatically registered at 18 with an option not to vote. Many states still utilize touch screen machines, highly manipulatable and vulnerable to rigging. I’ve heard so many horror stories of vote flipping and the screen changing their vote right before their eyes that I don’t trust a single one of them.
There is no reason to have long lines. Why don’t they just hand us a sheet of paper and pens with boxes to check, at long tables with as many partitions as necessary to make enough spaces to let the process be in and out? I never had any trouble here, but I always vote early.
Or we could do as some states do and mail every voting address an application for mail-in ballots. In this day of pandemic, that is only prudent. And for those falsely screaming about security, have a box where you put the last four digits of your Social Security number. Nobody has that but you. A spouse doesn’t even know that.
The Republicans’ tactic is to make voting harder. It’s the only way they can win.
Robert Tyson
Winterville