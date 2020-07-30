So did you see the footage of the protestor in Portland holding up a boom box across the street from military-looking, armed men in camouflage, unidentified except for the word “Police” on their pocket. They could have been anybody. That is the very definition of secret police.
The guy with the boom box stood there peacefully as a sniper shot him in the head with a rubber bullet. Thank goodness there was a girl there filming it on her phone as they whisked other people away in unmarked vehicles, never once identifying themselves, or responding to questions like “Who are you” and “What is he being arrested for?” The guy shot in the head has a tube in his brain to drain blood and fluids.
So now Trump has assembled his own secret paramilitary force to go into localities where the mayor and governor explicitly said they are not welcome, please leave. But they are not leaving, they are shooting and abducting people. Many of us knew who and what he was when he gamed the electoral system; I personally didn’t believe he would allow fair elections again, and I blame every Republican vote, and everybody who didn’t bother to vote (100 million plus).
What happens will be on your heads. But if he’s got his secret police shooting people in the head, that is more akin to taking a page from the Shah of Iran or Saddam Hussein’s secret police, or rule by a crime syndicate.
This nation was founded in protest. The Boston Tea Party was a protest, the Declaration of Independence was a protest letter, and the Revolutionary War was the mother of all protests. But I believe in protesting at the ballot box. Vote.
Robert Tyson
Winterville