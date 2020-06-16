At this writing, the George Floyd inspired protests continue; the looting and violence, hopefully, subside. In our collective Attention Deficit Disorder culture, it’s easy to slip past potential inflection points and move on to the next news cycle. It’s in the interest of business, faith communities, neighborhoods and, indeed, every American to take a different track now.
In my decade on the Greenville City Council, I was pleased that most elected colleagues with whom I worked understood the critical import of community oriented, transparent, effective and appropriately staffed policing. We didn’t get it perfect every time, but the intent was there. Youth programs, community policing, publicly posting policies are all in a healthy direction.
I’m now over two years away from knowing behind the scenes how things are; I’m hopeful appropriate commitment from elected officials and staff runs deep. Although not across the board, there’s significant unhappy history of dangerous, unethical, unprofessional police conduct in America. Now is a time for local governments to respond.
Every local government should engage in a serious, thorough, and transparent review of policies, personnel, training and tactics. There’s plenty of expert national conversation providing guidance on specifics to consider. Such a review could reveal: (1) What law enforcement is doing well, and (2) what needs changing. If done right, the community-police relationship can be strengthened. I stress the necessity of a review done transparently and in good faith. If elected officials, acting politically, use a review to cover up or dodge issues, more harm than good for our community will result.
It’s in all our interests for this review to be initiated before the next news cycle diverts our attention. Elected officials of every local government should start this process now.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville