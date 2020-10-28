When I was in high school, George Orwell’s book “1984” was on the required reading list. It was a futuristic look into what life would be like with the government calling all the shots. “Big Brother” was watching everyone.
When you see what is happening today as a result of this deadly pandemic, it should make us wonder if “1984” is happening in real time. The government is trying to control what we do and say. Some are necessary as a temporary measure, but how far into the future will it go? Here are some examples: governors have decided which businesses are essential, putting millions of people out of work; the “PC” police are telling us what is proper to say; Democrats are calling for defunding of the police; gun control is being threatened; churches have been restricted from holding in-person services; loved ones pass away without proper funerals.
Freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and a right to bear arms are just a few of our basic rights as stated in the Constitution, and they are being shredded. Guess which countries don’t have these rights? Simply put: China, Russia, Venezuela and Cuba.
There is a lot at stake in the upcoming election. Just like in the Wizard of Oz, people were afraid of the wizard. Look behind the curtain and see what is there. Look who is supporting Joe Biden: Beto O’Rourke and gun control (confiscation); AOC, the uber-liberal from NYC who wants to do away with our energy independence and push for electric and solar everything; and Bernie Sanders, the avowed socialist. These are Mr. Biden’s advisers. Do you really want the government telling us who when and where we may have medical attention?
Don’t let city slickers from the affluent cities tell us how to run our lives.
Dianne Barber
Williamston