In August 2019 I wrote a letter about a man spraying a chemical from a John Deere three wheeler that had a tank on the back at the East Branch Library in Greenville. A couple days later I saw one of the higher-ups in the Greenville Recreation and Parks. I asked him what chemical they was spraying up close to the library in the flower beds and he said Roundup.
I asked him don’t you have to have signs posted when you do that? He said not when you spray with a spray wand because it is exempt. Well, the problem I had with that was just when the sprayer was finishing spraying Roundup in the flower bed next to the library entrance, a woman came right out the door of the library pushing a baby in the baby carriage right through were the the chemical had just been sprayed. The mother and baby were exposed to Roundup and never knew that they were exposed to the chemical. I was exposed to the Roundup also. That’s why I wrote this update.
Hopefully the Greenville park service quit spraying Roundup in the parks where children go to play.
Lastly I want to say Greenville Recreation and Parks service is one of the best park services in America, committed to maintaining the city parks to the highest standards possible. My hope is Roundup is not used in any of America’s Parks anymore. I wish Roundup was banned for use in America forever.
Roundup kills grass and plants that live outside year round. Common sense would tell us it is not good to be sprayed around people. Wouldn’t it?
Dwight Watson
Rocky Mount