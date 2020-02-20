I write this knowing full well that my position is like that of a man arguing with his wife — he does not have a chance.
Our Daily Reflector has yet again imposed the judgment of some far away city like Durham on us regarding a critical North Carolina problem. Please do not try to make me think anything in Durham is better than Greenville, much less the solution to the critical question of Silent Sam, former hero of every coed that ever walked the campus at Chapel Hill College.
All of the people who were involved in the toppling of Silent Sam should be rounded up and treated for that well known mental disorder named Carrboro Syndrome. I would suggest 3 mg of Haldol p.o.q.h.s.
Why should the Carrboro mentally deranged be allowed to deprive those of us who appreciate tradition, history and works of art, the pleasure of this historic monument. Certainly the newspaper in Durham County has no right to express a judgment on this problem. Their opinions should be limited to the length of the cigar in Benjamin Duke's hand as he enjoys a smoke over at the East Campus front entrance in Durham.
My really serious question is how long will it take for the UNC Alumni Association to wake up and demand punishment for the people who broke the law and disfigured a section of the UNC Campus from its traditional appearance? To allow a 100 year old work of art to be vandalized and no one be held responsible for it is disgraceful.
How do you think those Carrboro nincompoops would react if they knew the true historical story behind the name Tar Heels?
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville