The only Socialist who was ever on the U.S. presidential ballot was Indiana’s Eugene Debs. His best year was 1912 when he received 6 percent of the popular vote.
Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders proposes Medicare for all at a cost of between $30 trillion and $40 trillion over 10 years. About 160 million Americans would have to give up their private insurance for the program to be implemented.
He proposes free child care for children up to 4 years old at a cost of $1.5 trillion over 10 years. He proposes free college tuition but does not know the cost of this program. He is for cancellation of college student debt. I wonder if he would throw in season tickets to Carolina basketball games (not this year, please) and gift certificates to the Angus Barn.
He will partly pay for his programs by raising taxes on billionaires. But there are only 621 billionaires in the U.S.
Sanders is living in a fool’s paradise. Moderate Democrats, Trump supporters, and even the Russians know that Americans are not going to vote for Sanders.
Much of Sanders’ support comes from young enthusiastic voters. In 1972 I was one of those young enthusiastic voters. George McGovern opposed the War in Vietnam and wanted to reduce defense spending by one-third. I supported him. But against Nixon he carried only Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. He didn’t even carry his home state.
If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, we moderate Democrats might as well throw in the towel and prepare for four more years of the same. The election results will be a disaster for Democrats and a bonanza for Trump supporters. The election results could be as bad as 1972 — or worse.
DeLyle M. Evans
Ayden