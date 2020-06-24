Let’s review some facts. The left does not abide walls, barriers around anything. The left does not respect authority, whether the police or the military. The left is affronted if one is required to have photo identification to vote. The left espouses tolerance of everything. This is the essence of their ideology.
Let’s examine the evidence. Anonymous (defined as the “decentralized hacker collective”) took down the Minneapolis police department’s website. Now Anonymous City has emerged in Seattle as protesters and anarchist groups have seized a police building and confiscated surrounding structures and businesses.
What do the extremists then do to secure their coup? They erected portable Jersey barriers, walls around their “city.” They posted armed security guards to keep intruders out. They demand (photo) ID’s to secure entrance into the compound. They are extorting shop owners for money to protect them from their terrorism.
Who, with a grain of intelligence, can justify this gross hypocrisy? Who can make sense of the actions these interlopers are taking when it runs contradictory to their own sacred ideology?
I fear for myself, my family, my country in the aftermath of the Floyd murder. It appears the left was looking for a cause, an incident to spark the conflagration that they are now fueling. It’s a deliberate contrivance to use a tragic death as the spring board to launch a war on Democracy.
This county is ripe for another civil war. It’s the left versus American’s sane and sober citizens. No rationality will change the leftist mentality. This county has to wake up, get off the couch and stand for what is the traditional American ideology: life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Otherwise the left will become the new America.
The Roman Empire collapsed from many years of internal and external strife. Has America’s time come?
John Cleary
Winterville