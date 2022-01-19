Good citizens of Pitt County, I am highly opposed to City Council making changes to our land zoning laws to allow Compute North, who would offer crypto currency mining services, to operate in Pitt County for many good reasons.
Crypto currency mining (such as bitcoin) consumes a sinful amount of electricity, precious metals, computer chips, electronics and non- renewable resources (coal, oil and natural gas). The energy used contributes to greenhouse gases, thermal pollution and more severe weather.
Crypto currency enables criminal activities such as ransomware attacks, blackmail and human trafficking, paid in bitcoin. The Colonial pipeline was shut down in 2021 by a ransomware attack, and even the City of Greenville was hit in 2019. Although some who invested in 2011 became very rich, others have lost everything.
There is nothing good about it, except large profits for GUC, which invited them here. They would become GUC’s biggest electrical customer by tenfold. Although GUC gets power from the Sharon Harris nuclear plant, more power wasted here means that more coal, oil and natural gas have to be burned elsewhere.
According to Business Insider (Sept. 6, 2021), bitcoin mining uses .5 percent of all electricity on the planet and seven times more than Google’s worldwide usage. It consumes 91 terawatt hours annually, more than Finland. It takes about 13 years of a household electric bill to make just one bitcoin.
Based on 1 ton of coal burned equals 2500 kilowatt of power, crypto mining consumed 36,400,000 tons of coal last year.
Compute North, just show us your power bills for your three operations for the last 12 months and the environmental scientists can translate that into tons of coal and barrels of oil.
Greenville is better than this! Let City Council know how you feel.
Kip Sloan
Greenville