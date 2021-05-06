Over a year ago, the COVID pandemic hit and schools in our state had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Hundreds of thousands of children in were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals.
But school nutrition staff in North Carolina immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new systems of getting meals to students — through grab-n-go pick-ups, meal drop-offs, and more.
As a result of this crisis, even more families in our community are facing financial strain. In 2021, an alarming 1 in 5 kids in North Carolina could face hunger because of the pandemic.
Yet school nutrition staff have been there throughout, working tirelessly through the summer, through weekends, through holidays, to make sure kids in our state get the nutrition they need.
On this School Lunch Hero Day — Friday, May 7 — and every day, thank you to all the school nutrition staff across our state. You help guarantee kids are healthy and ready to learn, and provide a constant in these challenging times.
Your love and dedication for what you do and those you serve are noteworthy and extraordinary. Our gratitude cannot be overstated!
Helen Roberts
Raleigh