Do you know what your children are being taught in school? Have you heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT)?
CRT is the idea that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our institutions (the law, culture, business, the economy) are all designed to maintain white supremacy. In the case of education, it’s a plan to have educators and administrators in our N.C. public school system emphasize race and how racism is inherent and prevalent in our society and in our country as a whole — whether intentional, unintentional, incidental or systemic. As such, blacks continue to be the victims of discrimination. CRT teaches that whites are “oppressors” and blacks are the “oppressed.” It is the new racist doctrine that is substituting for the racist doctrines of the past.
By emphasizing CRT and teaching it to our children, they are indoctrinating them to focus on race and to see things in terms of skin color. We’re talking about children whose brains are not yet fully developed and who are especially vulnerable and susceptible to what is taught to them. The insidious nature of CRT is that it substitutes teachers and their policies from the role of parents, the family, and even the church. In fact, the schools don’t want parents to even know about it. If parents dare to complain, the policy says that they are to be treated as obstructionists and the teachers will have the final say as to what is taught.
The schools should be emphasizing The Golden Rule rather than CRT.
Diane Rufino
Greenville
State public schools have not incorporated race theory into their curriculum. The state Board of Education recently approved new social studies standards that critics say adhere to CRT. Those standards have not been adopted locally and the state legislature is considering a bill to delay them.