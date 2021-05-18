This globe is teetering on the cusp of a religious upheaval. Since morality cannot be legislated, there will come a time when spiritual imperatives will overtly clash with “worldly tolerance.”
While science and “social progress,” don’t supplant religion with its tenets, they can expand a worldly outlook.
Open-mindedness for those who have a different point of view is laudable. Stretching one’s worldly perspective is vital. Forbearance for those who behave differently is worthwhile, on the human level.
The new “must replace” the old, so accept it, tolerate it, or you are now the villain. You are the bigot; you’re the rogue simply because you choose to hold your religious beliefs as sacrosanct.
Still the line that separates consummate “acceptance” from religious discernment cannot be crossed when it demands one sacrifice one’s spiritual beliefs for another’s social beliefs. Consider abortion and the gay lifestyle.
Much hypocrisy lies in the fact that as tolerant of others as someone is demanded to be, the opposition is not likewise required to tolerate your point of view. Yours has been eradicated by science or “sophisticated, progressive thinking.” You must abandon your beliefs or be held to the scorn of your accusers.
Hypocrisy underlies the brainwashing that folks are now being inundated with regarding contemporary issues. Essentially people are censured for not accepting “progressive” attitudes and not — without challenge — caving to them, while the accusers need not respect the other’s religious point of view.
What hypocrites conveniently ignore is that tolerance cuts both ways. While it is extremely difficult for hypocrites to grasp their contradictions, they must be exposed for the fools they are, or the battle will be ignited.
If people surrender their religious beliefs for global tolerance, they will accede to a materialistic, godless culture. And isn’t that a victory for communism?
John Cleary
Winterville