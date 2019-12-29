No, Mr. Bullock (Public Forum, Dec. 24), the Constitution does not give the Senate power simply to “convict or acquit” an impeached president. The Constitution grants the Senate sole power to “try” all impeachments, and until “Moscow Mitch” McConnell’s arrival, a Senate trail has meant the presentation of witnesses and documentary evidence, not the “sham” trial he prefers.
And no, Mr. Bullock, the House did not conduct a “sham” proceeding in charging Trump with impeachable offenses. When the president ordered his lieutenants — those with the most direct evidence to offer — not to testify, in short, to “stonewall” and “cover-up,” the House proceeded to compile a case from other, ample evidence — including the public comments of the president and others in his administration.
As you say, the House vote was largely partisan, but not because House Republicans actually believe in the president’s innocence — not one even referred to any Trump virtues; they simply realize that Trump is now the Republican Party and know that their future depends on his — a sad decline, indeed, from the party of Lincoln to the party of Putin’s puppet, an unabashed con artist.
Tinsley Yarbrough
Greenville