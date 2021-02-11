Via the following two sanctions, the U.S. Constitution protects our republic from presidents who serve in bad faith:
1. The House can impeach a president and the Senate can convict the impeached president.
2. The Senate can vote to bar a convicted impeached president from holding future public office.
Clearly, taken together, these sanctions constitute both a short-run and long-run defense of our republic by dealing with current presidents, warning future presidents of behavior that likely will result in removal from office, and barring the especially offensive presidents from future public office.
Some have wondered, “Can the Senate can try an impeached president if that person is no longer in office?”
The answer is “yes,” if the above sanctions are to serve their purpose as a defense of our republic against future presidential malfeasance.
The Senate must have the ability to convict an impeached president regardless of whether or not the impeached person is still in office. Otherwise, for example, an impeached president can game the system by continuing the impeachable behavior and then resign from office before a Senate trial is begun or completed.
If the Supreme Court later says otherwise, at least with a vote to convict, Congress will go on record that it considers unacceptable and a grave threat to our republic for a president to undermine public confidence in valid election results and support attacking Congress as it performs its constitutional duties (counting electoral votes).
If military personnel live in battlefield conditions and risk (and have lost) their lives to defend our republic, then a vote to convict Mr. Trump is the least a Senator can do to defend our republic. And a Republican Senator’s vote to convict will help that party avoid the label, “Party of Lies and Insurrection.”
Carol Collins
Greenville