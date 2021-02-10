Impeachment and subsequent conviction is not about litigating criminal law nor punishing an individual.
Instead, this process lets Congress decide whether an official’s behavior constitutes sufficient malfeasance and danger to the republic to remove him or her from office (impeachment) and then agree and remove the person (conviction).
Congress thereby not only removes a current danger but also warns future officials that such behavior warrants removal from office. Moreover, an impeachment conviction allows the Senate to bar that person from holding public office in the future, a further defense of our republic.
Mr. Trump (via his lies and/or delusions) claimed that a valid election (as established by scores of court cases) was fraudulent. He then incited a mob to assault Congress to prevent it from carrying out its constitutional duty, resulting in property damage, injury and loss of life. His “love you” tweet supported the mob. We all witnessed his behavior.
These lies/delusions and resulting assault on Congress also constituted an assault on our republic.
The House decided that Mr. Trump’s behavior was indeed malfeasance and danger to the republic meriting removal from office.
By convicting Mr. Trump, the Senate will agree with this characterization of Trump’s behavior and will signal that anyone else so behaving will risk removal from office and being barred from future public office.
Alternatively, by failing to convict, the Senate is welcoming such behavior in future presidents and missing the chance to bar Mr. Trump from future public office, thereby further endangering our republic.
Conviction is not about punishing Mr. Trump; it is about defending our republic from any future such attack on the very foundations of our republic: public trust in valid elections and constitutionally mandated Congressional action (like counting electoral votes).
The Senate must convict Mr. Trump to defend our republic.
William Collins
Greenville