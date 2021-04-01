If you are betting on any kind of sensible gun laws to get passed after these last two mass shootings, you are out of luck by the fact that there is a large so-called Republican party that has been out to destroy any good or fair thing that would benefit America.
With their greed and power, they want to destroy democracy. For scores of years, Bible thumpers have trained/brain-washed millions of nutcase sheep. Nothing these deplorable humans say or do is too outrageous for them.
About a year ago, a person said he was retired, but he had a business and I asked him what his business was. He said that he taught people how to shoot. I foolishly tried to act interested and asked why do they need to shoot? He said so they can shoot criminals if they get out of jail. Folks, this is the kind of sick, fifth-grade mentality that is flooding our nation.
Gee! Teaching people how to shoot with killing on the minds? His response was mild compared to what citizens say on TV for all to hear. There are many Republican Congress members who are out-and-out nutcases, or they are speaking with power and greed on their minds and not caring one bit about America. Destroy and privatize is the name of the game.
Think about our 3rd District representative. With his membership in the cult, plus his actions and statements, does any common sense, law-abiding citizen think that he is good for America and our district?
My words won’t sink in, I know that. Too many citizens are stupid partisans, filled with spoiled, selfish hate. Hope? On a good note, we do now have a Democratic Party that is fighting this evil.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville