The editorial you wrote and printed on Nov. 1 was excellent. I was impressed by your having been covering elections for newspapers for 30 years. I have been concerned with engineering problems as a North Carolina professional engineer for much longer.
The Reflector carried a story on Sept. 15 and 16 about the Pitt County Commissioners meeting that occurred on Sept. 14. The main purpose of this meeting was to get the commissioner’s approval for the construction of an 80 megawatt solar electric generation plant to be located in Bethel.
This 80 MW means the solar plant will generate 80 MWs at 100 percent capacity, when in operation 24 hours, seven days per week. The trouble with this statement is a solar plant’s fuel supply, the sunshine, is only available 20 percent of the time.
Weather records and solar plant production records confirm a solar plant’s limited generating capacity. That means what is being told to the public about solar plant capacity is an 80 pecent “false statement.” This “false statement” has been preached to the public for the past 10 years or more.
What the Pitt County Commissioners were led to believe was called an 80 MW solar plant but it was actually a 16 MW plant. They authorized an 80 MW plant but got only a 16 MW plant. There is now a proposal in the works for a 150 MW plant for Bethel.
The people in America who are pushing renewable energy don’t know squat about electric power. If you reveal this “false statement” to the public we both might be in trouble.
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville